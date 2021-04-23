Meet Simon, a 9-year-old, male Great Dane mix. He’s a big fellow with a red merle coat and a dazzling smile. Don’t let his age fool you, he still has the energy of a young lad. Simon enjoys hanging out by your side and going for short walks. He came to the SPCA of Texas as a stray, so not much is known about his past. But he has shown what a big sweetheart he is while at the shelter. You can bring your whole family, kids and other dogs included, to meet him and make sure everyone gets along. Simon is waiting to meet you at the SPCA of Texas’ Russell H. Perry Animal Care Center in McKinney. Now through April 25, you can adopt any adult dog or cat for 50 percent off regular adoption fees. To request an appointment to meet Simon, please visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to submit an inquiry.

Adoptions will be available by appointment. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption. Please browse our available animals at spca.org/findapet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.