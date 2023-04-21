Meet Stormy! We’re not sure of all the breeds included in this mix, but the end result turned out to be Hollywood good looks — look at those eyes! Stormy is 5 years old and weighs 48 pounds. She has a sweet disposition, and the staff says she is quite curious. Stormy came to the SPCA of Texas as a stray and would very much prefer to leave the shelter with a new family that loves her. She is housed at the SPCA of Texas Ellis County Animal Care Center in Waxahachie. The shelter is open Tuesdays-Saturdays from noon-6 p.m.

\Adult dogs and cats are normally a $75 adoption fee from the SPCA of Texas. Puppies and kittens under the age of six months are $150. Adoption fees vary for small mammals, equestrian and livestock. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats four months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of insurance provided by MetLife, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. The Dallas Animal Care Center is open to the public seven days a week noon-6 p.m. Appointments are required for foster animals and animal housed in the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center. Please browse available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.