Meet Todd, a 5-year-old hound mix. This happy hound boy came to SPCA via a neglect case, but it’s clear he’s forgotten all about his past life. Todd is a total ham and has never met a stranger. This goofy pup will run right up to you and lean against your legs, gazing up at you lovingly and begging for pets. Todd might not know everything about living in a home, but he sure knows how to love. The SPCA of Texas thinks he’d do wonderful in any home and would be a great family dog. Todd would be happy to share his home with other big dogs and kids, provided they don’t care about Todd invading their personal space for emergency snuggle sessions. Todd is waiting to meet you at the SPCA of Texas’ Russell H. Perry Animal Care Center in McKinney. Now through April 25, you can adopt any adult dog or cat for 50 percent off regular adoption fees. To request an appointment to meet Todd, please visit spca.org/dogadopt to submit an inquiry.

Adoptions will be available by appointment. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption. Please browse our available animals at spca.org/findapet and visit spca.org/dogadopt to inquire about a dog or spca.org/catadopt to inquire about a cat.