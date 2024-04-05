This is Dude. He is full of love and is super friendly. He is also calm and loves lounging around. Dude, almost 5 years old and weighing 69 pounds, is a mixed breed, and the mix includes boxer. Although he’s a bit shy at first, he loves meeting new people, is treat motivated and doesn’t get excited around other dogs. Dude’s foster family said he’s curious and a really good listener. He would do great with a fenced backyard because he enjoys lying in the sun, resting in the shade and playing with his toys both inside and out. Dude is great on car rides, and he loves to sit by a window in the house or to sit by his human’s feet while they work or read. He is leash trained and enjoys leisurely walks, but he is kind of strong. He will do best in a home without other dogs.

Like all pets from the SPCA of Texas, Dude has been neutered and microchipped and is up to date on all his necessary vaccinations. He is housed at the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center, so you’ll need an appointment to meet him. To do that, just find his profile at SPCA.org/Dogs and click on the “Make an Appointment” button. Throughout the month of April at SPCA of Texas, all puppy adoptions are 1/2 price and adult dog and adult cat adoptions are only $25. This special is valid at both the Dallas and Ellis County Animal Care Centers.