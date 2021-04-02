Meet Harriet, a 5½-year-old, Akita/Chow-Chow mix weighing 63 pounds. She has a lovely red coat, perky ears and big brown eyes. She’s a happy, curious gal who loves snacks. She can be a bit shy when meeting new people, but after a few sniffs, she’ll warm up to you. Since coming to the SPCA of Texas, Harriet has blossomed from a reserved, timid dog to a spunky, fun and outgoing princess. She loves to run and play outside with the staff, and she will bounce around in delight for her spectators. Harriet would do best as the star of the show (the only dog in a home). The staff who care for her think she would do well with older children who can give her time to warm up before becoming best buddies. This unique dog will make a wonderful addition to a family looking for a playful but well-mannered companion. She has been spayed and microchipped and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations. Now until April 25, you can adopt Harriet or any other adult cat or dog from the SPCA of Texas at 50 percent off regular adoption fees. Harriet is waiting to meet you at the SPCA of Texas’ Russell H. Perry Animal Care Center in McKinney.

Adoptions will be available by appointment. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption. Please browse our available animals at spca.org/findapet and visit spca.org/dogadopt to inquire about a dog or spca.org/catadopt to inquire about a cat.