Introducing Pirate, a 2-year-old male Labrador retriever mix with boundless energy and a heart as big as his adorable pointed ears. Weighing in at 45 pounds, Pirate is the perfect blend of cuteness and playfulness. He is a quick learner who’s always up for a game of fetch or a challenging puzzle, and he loves being outdoors, especially when he can showcase his leash skills. But Pirate loves snuggling on the couch and watching movies together. Don’t miss the chance to welcome this sweet, affectionate pup into your life.

As with all dogs at the SPCA of Texas, Pirate has been neutered and microchipped and is up to date on all his necessary vaccines. It’s always best to bring any two- or four-legged siblings in for a meet and greet prior to adoption. Pirate is waiting for his new family at the SPCA of Texas Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center, so you’ll need an appointment to meet him. Simply find his profile at SPCA.org/Dogs and click on the “Make an Appointment” button. Pirate’s team will take it from there.