Meet Charcoal, a handsome 6-year-old catahoula leopard dog mix. He has a gorgeous gray merle coat, floppy ears and a smile that will warm your heart. Charcoal can be timid around new people, but deep down he is a goofy, wiggly boy who loves to play. He especially enjoys being around other dogs and is quick to engage his canine friends in fun and games. The SPCA of Texas thinks Charcoal will do best in a home with a yard for him to romp around in and that he would really shine with a family who has another dog for him to buddy up with. He will make a great companion for anyone who’s wanting a silly pup to put a smile on their face. Charcoal is waiting to meet you at the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas. To request an appointment to meet Charcoal, please visit spca.org/adopt.

Adoptions will be available by appointment. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption. Please browse our available animals at spca.org/findapet and visit spca.org/dogadopt to inquire about a dog or spca.org/catadopt to inquire about a cat.