Meet Scarlett, a dainty but energetic little lady available for adoption from the SPCA of Texas. Scarlett is a Labrador retriever mix approaching her 11th birthday who can still scamper around. As an older dog, she is available for adoption with a medical consideration to address some age-related issues. Scarlett came to the SPCA of Texas from a hoarding seizure in Hunt County back in May. She’s done well in her journey since and is currently in foster care so an appointment is necessary to meet her.

Adult dogs and cats are normally a $75 adoption fee from the SPCA of Texas. Puppies and kittens under the age of six months are $150. Adoption fees vary for small mammals, equestrian and livestock. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats four months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. The Jan-Rees Jones Animal Care Center is open to the public seven days a week, noon-6 p.m. Appointments are required for foster animals and animal housed in the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center. Please browse available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.