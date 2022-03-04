Meet Cosmo, a sweet 4-year-old Siberian Husky mix who loves spending time with people and is happiest when he’s around his humans. He adores being petted all over and leans into you for more attention. Cosmo got along with kids in his previous home, and he’s open to meeting any other dogs that you have to see if they’re a good match. Like all pets at the SPCA of Texas, Cosmo has been neutered and microchipped and is current on vaccinations. Now through March 31, Cosmo and all other adult dogs and cats are only $17 to adopt at our Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center and Ellis County Animal Care Center. To meet Cosmo, please visit him at our Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas any day between noon and 6 p.m.

Regular adoption fees are $150 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $75 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash.