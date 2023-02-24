Meet Brandy, a 56-pound lump of love a pittie mix who has been patiently waiting for a forever family to adopt her at the SPCA of Texas. Brandy is a little snuggler and loves getting lots of attention — a few tasty treats would be greatly appreciated, too. Get her out in a play yard and you’ll find she has plenty of energy to keep up and play with her people friends and other dogs. She does well with kids, too, so bring the whole family down to the shelter to meet her. Brandy would love to have a big, fenced-in yard, but a low traffic apartment could work also.

Adult dogs and cats are normally a $75 adoption fee from the SPCA of Texas. Puppies and kittens under the age of six months are $150. Adoption fees vary for small mammals, equestrian and livestock. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats four months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. The Jan-Rees Jones Animal Care Center is open to the public seven days a week, noon-6 p.m. Appointments are required for foster animals and animal housed in the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center. Please browse available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat