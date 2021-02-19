Meet Anya. She is a beautiful 7½-year-old shepherd mix with some interesting quirks. The most unique thing about her is her love for TV. Her second favorite activity is to sit with her stuffed toys and watch television while she plays with them. But her absolutely favorite thing in the world is to zoom around the backyard with her doggie buddies. Due to her rough start to life she’s a bit of a chicken, but she is getting much braver and has learned to love her walks. She has made amazing progress in her foster home, and her confidence continues to improve. Anya would do best in a quiet home with a doggie sibling or two and no children, as the little ones can overwhelm her. This sweet girl is sure to warm the hearts of anyone who meets her. Anya has been spayed and microchipped and is current on all age-appropriate vaccinations. She is waiting to meet you in an SPCA of Texas foster home. To request an appointment to meet Anya, please visit spca.org/adopt.

Adoptions are available by appointment. Adopters should submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption. Please browse our available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet; visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.