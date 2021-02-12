Meet Cecil, an 8-year-old, 39-pound terrier mix. He might have a bit of grey around his muzzle, but Cecil thinks he’s in the prime of his life. Cecil was transferred to the SPCA of Texas from Louisiana this past fall ahead of hurricane season. Cecil is a super friendly dog and loves to make new human friends. He enjoys getting lots of pets and belly rubs and playing with soft plush toys. Cecil is friendly to other dogs, and, while he hasn’t met any kids, we think he’d be happy to have some human siblings who can take him for walks and help him with his obedience skills. Cecil is sweet and loves getting time outside for walks and playtime. Still, the SPCA of Texas thinks he’d do fine in an apartment as well as a single family home. Cecil is waiting to meet you at the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas. To request an appointment to meet Cecil, please visit spca.org/adopt.

Adoptions are available by appointment. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption. Please browse our available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.