Meet Fonzi, a really cool guy who can’t snap his fingers but can deliver a charming twinkle from those puppy dog eyes. Fonzi is a 9-and-a-half-year-old mixed breed pooch who weighs 51 pounds. He is a calm dog, but, get him out in the yard and you’ll discover he has a playful side as well. Fonzi is deaf, so he will need to be trained with non-verbal commands, But he’s definitely worth the extra effort. Fonzi can be visited any day between noon and 6 p.m. at the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center.

