Meet Spotty, a beautiful 2 ½-year-old male domestic shorthair mix that weighs 9 pounds and has a beautiful white coat, a pink nose and ears, black face accents and a little black goatee. His tail is black and white, too. Spotty was rescued off the street and did very well with a foster who helped him learn to be a delightful house cat. He can be a bit nervous when meeting new people, but with patience and TLC, Spotty will be completely comfortable in his new home. Spotty will do best as the only pet in the home. Children older than 15 and adults will be his best housemates.

Like all pets at the SPCA of Texas, Spotty has been neutered and microchipped and has had all his age-appropriate vaccines. He is waiting for his new forever family at the SPCA of Texas Dallas Animal Care Center, so come by any day between noon and 6 p.m. to meet him. The SPCA of Texas’ “True Love Has Paws” Adoption Special — $25 adoptions for all adult dogs and cats — runs through Feb. 29. Animals are available for adoption at both the SPCA Dallas Animal Care Center, 2400 Lone Star Drive in Dallas, and the Ellis County Animal Care Center, 2570 FM Road 878 in Waxahachie.