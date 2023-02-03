Meet Bradley Boo, an 11-year-old, 15-pound domestic shorthair mix hoping to be in a forever home soon. He has white fur with large black-and-gray patches and large yellow eyes. He is a little timid at first meeting, but becomes affable enough after proper introductions are made. Bradley does very well with other cats and would love a roommate. Children can be a lot, so Bradley would prefer to go to a home where all the children were at least 12 years old. He is at the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center.

Adult dogs and cats are normally a $75 adoption fee from the SPCA of Texas. Puppies and kittens under the age of six months are $150. Adoption fees vary for small mammals, equestrian and livestock. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats four months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. The Jan-Rees Jones Animal Care Center is open to the public seven days a week, noon-6 p.m. Appointments are required for foster animals and animal housed in the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center. Please browse available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.