Meet Ruby, a 6-and-a-half-year-old terrier mix. She’s a sweet and loving pup with a big heart who has experienced living in a home and has quite a few skills on her resume, including sit, stay, come, down and fetch. Ruby is crate trained and house trained and rides well in the car. This affectionate dog absolutely loves kids of all ages and was an attentive and gentle big sister to an infant in her previous home. Ruby gets along fantastically with cats and loves to snuggle up with them on cold nights. Ruby would prefer to be the only dog in the home as play time can get overwhelming for her, but she’s friendly to other dogs passing by on her walks. Ruby loves when her human friends dress her up in cute outfits so she can pose for photos, and her goofy personality is hard not to fall in love with. Ruby is ready to protect your home from pesky squirrels and take over your favorite spot on the couch for her own. If you’re looking for a great, feline-friendly family dog, Ruby would make a wonderful addition to your home. Ruby is spayed and up-to-date on all vaccinations. To make an appointment to meet Ruby, please visit spca.org/dogadopt.

Adoptions are available by appointment. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption. Please browse our available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.