Meet Candy, a 5-year-old retriever mix weighing in at a perfect 50 pounds. She has a special place in her heart for people, and once she settles into her surroundings, she transforms into a sweet and affectionate friend who craves human connection. Her preference for being the only dog in the house makes her the ideal furry companion for those seeking an exclusive bond. Candy loves leisurely walks, and while initially a bit fearful, she blossoms into a loving and loyal companion once she feels secure in her environment. Like all pets from the SPCA of Texas, Candy is spayed and microchipped and current on all her necessary vaccinations. She is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center, so you’ll need an appointment to meet her. To do that, find her profile at SPCA.org/Dogs and click on the “Make an Appointment” button. Candy’s team will take it from there. It is best to bring all two- and four-legged siblings to a meet and greet prior to adopting. Animals are available for adoption at both the SPCA Dallas Animal Care Center and the Ellis County Animal Care Center, 2570 FM Road 878 in Waxahachie. Throughout the month of January, all adult dog and adult cat adoptions are only $25.