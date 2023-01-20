Meet Rose, the most senior of all this week’s adoptable pets at 12 years old. She is a good-sized cat at 11 pounds, and she is covered in orange and white fur with big eyes and a chill disposition. Like many cats, it may take Rose a minute or two to warm up to a new person, but then she shows her true colors as a very sweet cat. Her “dream home” isn’t too demanding of an ask: She just wants to live out her days in a place with a comfy bed and a caring family. She is located at the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center, so no appointment is necessary to meet her in person.

