Meet Chata, is a 2-year-old mixed breed with a short white coat, who weighs in at a perfect 51 pounds. Chata , with her happy smile and bright eyes, is a testament to the resilience and sweetness that rescue dogs embody. She is a true play enthusiast, making her the perfect companion for an active family or someone who enjoys outdoor adventures. Chata is excellent with other dogs, but as with all adoptions, it is best to bring all two- and four-legged siblings to a meet and greet before adopting. Like all pets from the SPCA of Texas, Chata has been spayed and microchipped and is up to date on all her necessary vaccinations. She is housed at the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center, so you’ll need an appointment to meet her. To do that, just find her profile at SPCA.org/Dogs and click on the make an appointment button. Animals are available for adoption at both the SPCA Dallas Animal Care Center and the Ellis County Animal Care Center, 2570 FM Road 878 in Waxahachie. During January all adult dog and adult cat adoptions are only $25.