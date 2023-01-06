Meet Nessie, a female domestic shorthair mix who is almost 3 years old and weighs in at a light 6 pounds. She has a coat of gray, tan and white fur and big eyes. Nessie is a bit on the shy side, so she will be looking for a family who can provide her with a calm and serene home as she acclimates to a new environment. It would be ideal for Nessie to go to a home where there is already a friendly cat ready to show her the ropes. Nessie loves treats and likes to play with toys. She gets a bit nervous around small humans, so she would prefer a home where all the people were at least 15 years old.

Adult dogs and cats are normally a $75 adoption fee from the SPCA of Texas. Puppies and kittens under the age of six months are $150. Adoption fees vary for small mammals, equestrian and livestock. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats four months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. The Jan-Rees Jones Animal Care Center is open to the public seven days a week, noon-6 p.m. Appointments are required for foster animals and animal housed in the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center. Please browse available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.