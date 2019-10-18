Meet Delilah, a 9 ½-year-old mixed breed weighing 52 pounds. She’s a calm, laidback lady looking for love. Despite her rough life before she was rescued, she is a loving, affectionate girl who enjoys petting and attention from those she’s close to. She’s a little shy around new people, but she warms up quickly. She is very gentle and enjoys quiet time and lazy days on the couch. She is afraid of other pups, so she would do best as an only dog. If you’re looking for an easy-going girl to cuddle with, she’s the one for you. Delilah has been spayed and microchipped and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations.

Delilah is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Russell H. Perry Animal Care Center, 8411 Stacy Road in McKinney Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wed and noon- 7 p.m. Thurs-Sat. Regular adoption fees are $125 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $60 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.