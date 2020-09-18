Meet Georgie, a male, 8-½-year-old shepherd mix. He has the BIGGEST ears you will ever see! In fact, he looks quite like a dingo. He came to SPCA of Texas as part of a cruelty case back in February lacking the care and socialization he needed to take on the world with confidence. But the staff at the SPCA of Texas has been teaching him all about human kindness, and he’s getting braver every day.

He’s looking for a calm, quiet, adult-only home. He doesn’t know how to walk on leash yet, so his home should have a private, securely-fenced backyard while he works on learning that. He enjoys being around other dogs and would do great with another pup who can help him build his confidence. His adoption fee is currently $30 as part of the “Super Senior September” adoption special. Promotion ends Sept. 30. Georgie is waiting to meet you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan-Rees Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas.

In an effort to reduce the potential for spreading COVID-19, the SPCA of Texas’ shelters, clinics, mobile adoption events and mobile wellness events remain closed to the public until further notice. Adoptions are available by appointment only. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the tele-adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption. Browse our available animals at spca.org/findapet and visit spca.org/dogadopt to inquire about a dog or spca.org/catadopt to inquire about a cat.