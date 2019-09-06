Meet Tootsie Pop, a 5-year-old pit bull mix. She has a beautiful brown coat with a white snout, chest and belly and bright brown eyes that light up when she sees you. She loves everyone and loves to play with her squeaky toy. She is very easy going and would be a great cuddle buddy. Tootsie Pop would do best as the only dog. If you’re looking for a sweet girl to share your life with, she’s the one for you. Come meet her today.

Tootsie Pop is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive (near I-30 and Hampton Road). Hours are noon- 6 p.m. Sun-Wed and noon-7 p.m. Thurs-Sat. Regular adoption fees are $125 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $60 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.