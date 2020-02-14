Meet Coco, a 5 ½-year-old, male bulldog mix weighing 90 pounds. He’s a big, lovable guy with the sweetest personality. He’s a gentle giant that loves to cuddle with people and hold hands. Once you start petting him, he will give you his paw for some hand-holding. He walks very well on his leash, rides great in the car and is friendly with everyone he meets. If you’re looking for a big, friendly giant to take naps with, he is the one for you! Coco has been neutered and microchipped and has all of his age-appropriate vaccinations. Come meet him today.

Coco is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive (near I-30 and Hampton Road). Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wed and noon-7 p.m. Thurs-Sat. Regular adoption fees are $150 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $75 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.