Abounding Prosperity Inc. celebrated National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day on Feb. 7 with the grand opening of the HOPE Health and Wellness Center at 1619 Martin Luther King Blvd. Pictured are: Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano presenting a proclamation from Mayor Eric Johnson honoring the new center to API CEO Kirk Myers and HOPE Executive Director Tamera Stephney; Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins presenting Myers and Stephney with a proclamation from the Dallas County Commissioners court; and the actual ribbon cutting with ASP Cares Pharmacy Director Rex Green, representatives from the office of the assistant secretary for health, Medrano, Jenkins and Dallas City Councilman Adam Bazaldua. (Photos courtesy of Abounding Prosperity Inc.)