Meet Tera, an attractive little 5-year-old shepherd mix available for adoption from the SPCA of Texas. She is very friendly and does her best to be a well-behaved young lady. Normally it doesn’t take much to get Tera up and playful, but she has recently received treatment for heartworms, so she will need to be on exercise restrictions for a little bit, then she’ll be back to her perky self. Tera will be waiting at the SPCA of Texas Dallas Animal Care Center so no appointment is necessary; she can be visited any day between noon and 6 p.m.

Adult dogs and cats are normally a $75 adoption fee from the SPCA of Texas. Puppies and kittens under the age of six months are $150. Adoption fees vary for small mammals, equestrian and livestock. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats four months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by MetLife, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. The Jan-Rees Jones Animal Care Center is open to the public seven days a week, noon-6 p.m. Appointments are required for foster animals and animal housed in the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center. Please browse available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.