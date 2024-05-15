The government of Peru has officially taken several giant steps backward, and they did it without asking “Mother, may I?”

Peru’s President Dina Boluarte this week signed into law a measure categorizing transgender, nonbinary and intersex people as being mentally ill. The copuntry’s minister of health tried to paint the new law as a good thing, claiming it will “guarantee full coverage of medical attention for mental health for trans people,” and promising the change will not force transgender/nonbinary/genderqueer folks into conversion therapy, according to TMZ.

But LGBTQ advocates — including Jheinser Pacaya, the cultural manager and deputy director of the LGBT film festival OutfestPerú — wasn’t buying it.

On Tuesday, May 14, Pacaya posted a proclamation from OutfestPerú denouncing the new law that “classifies transsexuality as a disease, a perspective that stigmatizes transgender people and perpetuates discrimination” (according to Google Translate).

The proclamation continues, “Instead of considering transsexuality as a pathology, acceptance and respect for all gender identities should be promoted. We demand the repeal of this [law] and that the [ministry of health] dedicate itself to protecting fundamental rights by promoting equity in access to medical care.”

Pacaya posted the proclamation on X (The Social Media Platform Formerly Known As Twitter), commenting, “100 years after the decriminalization of homosexuality, [Peru’s ministry of health] has no better idea than to include trans people in the category of mental illness.”

— Tammye Nash