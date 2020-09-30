The Perot Museum in partnership with the African American Museum of Dallas is conducting a call for entries for a staircase commission to create a vibrantly colored and eye-catching site-specific creative design that celebrates African-American leaders in science — from history and modern day — who have made significant contributions to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).

The creative design will be reproduced on weatherproof, vinyl materials and professionally installed on the Perot Museum’s large, multi-story outdoor staircase facing Field Street.

The winning designer will be awarded a prize of $5,000. The deadline to enter is Oct. 30 and the winner will be notified of his/her selection by no later than Dec. 1. There is no submission fee.

For rules, suggested list of extraordinary African American scientists, inventors and innovators and how to submit your entry, click here.

— David Taffet