Performing Arts Fort Worth, the nonprofit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced this week that Broadway shows are returning to the Bass stage. The 2021-22 Broadway at the Bass Season will feature six shows, many of which were scheduled to be here in 2020 when the season was canceled due to COVID-19.

Current 2020-21 Broadway at the Bass season ticket holders have until June 21 to renew and keep their seats. New season tickets will go on sale July 15. Sign up now for the wait list.

The 2021-22 season kicks off in October with Come From Away, Oct, 19-24, the true story of 7,000 airline passengers stranded in a small Newfoundland town after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, and how that town welcomed them.

Cats returns to the Bass Hall stage Nov. 16-21 with an all-new production, to set the mood for the holiday season.

The new year begins with the Tony Award-winning Dear Evan Hansen, Jan. 4-9, followed by a special add-on of the smash hit Hamilton Jan. 18-Feb. 6.

Hamilton was originally scheduled for Jun 9-28 last year, and tickets sold for that original date will be honored for the new dates. Tickets for the show are not on sale at this time, but those who purchase new 2021-22 season tickets will have pre-sale access to tickets to the show. Anyone who purchased tickets for the show last June through the Bass Hall website or box office don’t have to do anything further; those who purchased tickets through third-party vendors should contact those vendors.

After a break of a few months, the season picks back up with the 2019 Tony winner for best musical revival, Oklahoma!, June 21-26, followed by a new production of Jesus Christ Superstar July 12-17. The season concludes with Mean Girls, featuring a book by Tina Fey, July 26-21.

Broadway at the Bass this week also announced that Disney’s The Lion King is returning to Bass Hall for the 2022-23 season. Season ticket holders for the 2021-22 season who renew their seats for the 2022-23 season will have priority access to Lion King tickets.

Performing Arts Fort Worth is also currently in conversations with other local arts organizations to plan reduced capacity, socially-distanced performances in Ball Hall over the summer in preparation for the new season starting in the fall. Watch for more details as they become available.

— Tammye Nash