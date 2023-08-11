Zeke is a 7-year-old pit-bulldog mix looking for a forever loving home. He’s a bigger guy, weighing in at 72 pounds, and he has a black coat with a little bit of white on his underside and snout. Zeke is as lovable as can be, and he is a first-rate bum-wiggler with the happiest prance imaginable when you get him out into the play yard. Then he likes to chill out on the couch next to you to catch the latest TV shows. Zeke gets along well with other dogs and seems to be a good fit for kids, too, so bring the whole family down to the shelter to meet him. Zeke came to the SPCA of Texas as a stray from Ellis County and would much rather not be out on his own again. Just like all pets at the SPCA of Texas, Zeke has been neutered, microchipped and has had all age-appropriate vaccines. Find his profile online at SPCA.org/Adoptable/Zeke/ to make an appointment to meet him.

Throughout August, in recognition of “Clear the Shelters,” all adult dog and cat adoptions are only $25 at the SPCA Dallas Animal Care Center, 2400 Lone Star Drive, and the Ellis County Animal Care Center, 2570 FM Road 878 in Waxahachie. But there’s one exception: When a senior adopts a senior pet, age seven or older — like Zeke — the adoption fee is waived.