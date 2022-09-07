From one of the funniest press releases to come out of the office of the indicted Texas Attorney General, “[Indicted] Attorney General Paxton has signed on as a supporter of the Women’s Bill of Rights, a document developed by the Independent Women’s Voice urging codification of the common sense and reality-based definition of a woman. The Bill of Rights challenges woke activists’ efforts to ignore basic biology and undermine fundamental truths to promote their worldview.”

Well, on behalf of none of the women I know, thank you Ken Paxton for supporting a woman’s right to define herself exactly as you think she should. But, of course, he anticipated my reaction.

“The radical left has long had trouble with telling the truth,” Paxton’s press release goes on. “They’ve tried to redefine the word ‘recession,’ revise American history, paint concerned parents as ‘domestic terrorists,’ and now they want to fundamentally change what it means to be a woman. It’s wrong, and it’s why I’m fighting to stop their dangerous agenda that threatens women and anyone who stands up for what’s right.”

Wait … whaaaat? Let’s explore Paxton’s word salad.

Recession is a general, widespread drop in spending. A recession isn’t officially declared until there are two down quarters. Inflation is terrible and people have had to cut back in some areas to afford necessities. So we’re technically not in a recession but it sure feels like one. But that has to do with women’s rights how?

Paint parents as domestic terrorists? You mean the way Paxton told CPS to go after parents of trans kids forcing many CPS workers to quit rather than prosecute loving parents? Paxton is the domestic terrorist in that situation.

Revising American history? Like calling slavery bad? Fascism and Nazism bad? It’s only revision if you grew up a racist, homophobic, misogynistic Nazi longing for the good ole days segregation and worse, Mr. Paxton.

And the dangerous agenda that threatens women? You mean like equal pay for equal work? Like the right to decide for her own health and medical decisions?

But thanks for standing up for women.

— David Taffet