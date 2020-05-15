A day after Texas’ 14th Court of Appeals upheld District Judge Tim Sulak’s ruling allowing an expansion of voting by mail in Texas during the COVID-19 epidemic — and in doing so, rejected Attorney General Ken Paxton’s claim that such an expansion was unconstitutional and that Sulak’s order was automatically stayed because Paxton is appealing it — Paxton today (Friday, May 15) asked the Texas Supreme Court to immediately stay the 1th Court of Appeals’ order.

According to an email today from Paxton’s office, the 14th Court “correctly concluded that the trial court’s order was superseded, but it incorrectly allowed the order to go into effect anyway.”

Paxton also filed a petition asking the Texas Supreme Court to uphold the state’s automatic right, guaranteed by the Legislature, to stay temporary injunctions from lower courts upon filing an appeal.