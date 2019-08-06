Jeffery Hunter was shot while riding as a passenger in a car on Lemmon Avenue on Saturday night. It’s unclear if the shooting was targeted or random.

According to a Facebook post with a picture of him in Parkland, “He is ok all things considered.”

A fundraiser has been created to help with his medical bills. That page says the bullet went through his back and out of his neck, breaking three ribs and grazing his heart and lungs, and he is in the hospital recovering.

On his Facebook page yesterday, Hunter wrote, “Thank you to all the friends and relatives who have blessed me to stay strong and get through this tribulation! I am recovering fast and will probably be out tonight! I love you all and words cannot express the gratitude i have for all the love that came through yesterday! I love you all.”

According to Hunter’s Facebook page, he came to Dallas from Sherman, Texas, and works a host at Henry’s Majestic on McKinney Avenue and at Harlowe MXM on Main Street.

Click here to donate to his GoFundMe.

— David Taffet