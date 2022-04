Management at Park West on Cedar Springs Road sent us an announcement about the swimming pool that they sent to residents.

“A positive update,” management wrote to Dallas Voice.

“The pool area is now open. Thank you for your patience. We hope to see you around the pool enjoying this beautiful amenity,” Lincoln Property Company wrote to residents.

No word on other maintenance issues, but we haven’t heard complaints from tenants so hopefully all the issues are being addressed.

— David Taffet