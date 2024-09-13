Celebrating 10 years of Texas Latino Pride

Despite numerous attempts to recognize his efforts, Juan Contreras, founder and president of Texas Latino Pride, remains committed to a collective approach in celebrating not one but two communities.

For far too long, celebrations of the Latine and LGBTQ community have been rare and often do not receive the recognition they deserve. That is where Texas Latino Pride comes in.

Founded in 2014, Texas Latino Pride and its annual Texas Latinx Pride Festival celebrate the contributions, diversity, complexity, artistry and community of Latine and LGBTQ folks in Texas, just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month. Since then, the organization has grown into a collection of folks who celebrate each other at community-powered events that emphasize an intersectionality of cultures.

Texas Latino Pride celebrates our community through numerous events. Our signature festival in September is our biggest celebration.

Ten years ago, Juan had an idea. This Saturday, Sept. 14 at Reverchon Park, that idea will manifest in the form of a 10-year celebration, recognizing the values and beauty of, not one, but two communities.

The Texas Latinx Pride Festival is set to include numerous special guests including artist La Goony Chonga, Drag Race Mexico winner Cristian Peralta, RuPaul’s Drag Race fan favorite Jessica Wild, DJ Rosez from Houston and dance and pop artist P1nkstar. Emmy award-winning drag artist Lushious Massacr will host throughout the day’s festivities.

Additionally, local vendors and entertainers will be in attendance.

These and other co-sponsored events are just a few examples of what makes Texas Latino Pride so unique. Collectively, the efforts of Texas Latino Pride have seen numerous successes even though the struggle for LGBTQ equality and Latine representation in Texas continues.

The rights of trans folks, particularly trans youth, are being stripped away by a small minority in the state government.

Inaccessibility to HIV prevention or education on how to prioritize sexual health is ongoing. Financial resources for first-generation Americans are few.

These are all challenges that both Latine and LGBTQ Texans face.

Sure — what seems like an annual festival, surrounded by other events, may give one the impression that Texas Latino Pride’s efforts are, at most, bringing folks together for a drink or two or more. Though no one is denying our love for raising a glass or two or three, what is important to remember is that, through these events and shared experiences, resiliency, community, empathy and hope grow stronger.

Board members, past and present, have left their mark on the organization’s lasting impact on the community.

Last year, our board suffered a great loss with the passing of Matthew Paul, Texas Latino Pride’s director of finance.

Matthew’s dedication to the organization and the impact he had on all of us on the board remain as we look ahead.

Today and every day after, we honor his memory.

As I look ahead at the next 10 years, I have only hope. I can can’t help but think that our commitment has only just begun.

To be Latine is complex; to be queer is to be brave.

Oftentimes, there are moments when we question our contributions to our own people. Do we do enough to ensure that our communities are secure and our values upheld? Those are responsibilities and concerns we should not take lightly.

I think about the dedicated board members, hundreds of volunteers, attendees, vendors, sponsors and, of course, our community members. Their dedication to ensuring our values are upheld must also be celebrated.

That is what Texas Latino Pride is all about.

Here, our differences and similarities are embraced. Whether you’re queer, trans, no sabo or a native Spanish speaker — at the Texas Latinx Pride Festival, you will be celebrated.

You will be loved.

And it will be because you are home.

Jacob Reyes is communications director for Texas Latino Pride.