Pageant queens Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentin this week announced via their Instagram accounts that they got married Oct. 28 in Puerto Rico. Varela, Miss Argentina 2020, and Valentin, Miss Puerto Rico 2020, said in the post that while they had decided to keep their relationship private, they were choosing to “open the doors on a special day. 28/10/22.”

The post includes a 30-second slideshow featuring photos of the two women on the beach and on a boat ride together as well as scenes from their engagement where Valentin puts an engagement ring on Varela’s finger. It ends with a photo of them kissing in front of the Marriage Bureau in San Juan.

The two represented their countries in the 2020 Miss Grand International pageant. Organizers sent them well wishes on their marriage.

— Tammye Nash