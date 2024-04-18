Matt Miller, owner of Woody’s, has retired or “R-e-t-i-r-e-d” as he posted on Facebook. But the bar remains open with the same great staff.

Before buying Moby Dick’s, the bar that became Woody’s, Miller was an owner of the Dallas Eagle.

Miller wrote:

R-e-t-i-r-e-d

After 29 years/6 days in the bar business and 20 years, 3 months and 13 days at Woody’s, I am officially retired. Thank you Dallas for supporting me and the great staff. Please continue to stop by Woody’s and grab a drink from your favorite bartender.

So many great staff to thank so i better just say “you know what role you played in our success”. Adios!

The bar was purchased by Arthur Hood, HV Entertainment LLC, owners of Hamburger Mary’s, and other investors.

“Everything’s going to remain the same,” Hood said. “We congratulate Matt on running a successful bar for over 20 years and hope to keep it going in the same direction.”

— David Taffet