Tickets for Out in the Park remain on sale until 11:59 tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Out in the Park tickets are $48.45 + tax. Regular admission to Six Flags is $82.89 plus an addition $30 for parking. On top of those savings, there’s a catered lunch being served in the picnic pavilion and Paul J. Williams as Sister Helen Holy will be performing.

To purchase tickets, click here and in the top banner, click on Enter Promo Code, type outinthepark then hit “Go.” That takes you to the discounted tickets.

Out in the Park, formerly known as Gay Day at Six Flags, has been an annual event hosted by Dallas Voice since 1997.

After tonight, you can still attend, but regular prices will be charged.

— David Taffet