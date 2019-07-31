Six Flags over Texas in Arlington is once again showing its Pride, with the newly-rebranded and revamped Out in the Park, co-hosted once again this year by Dallas Voice and the Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The event will take place at the theme park at 2201 E. Road to Six Flags St. in Arlington on Sept. 15, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. There is an exciting new addition to the fun this year with an all-you-can-eat catered picnic from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at the park’s large pavilion located between the Texas Giant and the Titan. The meal will include grilled chicken fillet, potato salad, garden salad, dinner rolls, cookies, Coca-Cola soft drinks and iced tea — in other words, something for everyone.

Tickets are available now online at SixFlags.com/OverTexas. When you get to the home page for Six Flags in Arlington, look in the upper-right corner of the page for the link that says “Enter Promo Code.” Click that link and put in the code OutInThePark to get tickets specific to this event at the discounted price of $48.45 plus tax. That includes parking, entry to the park and the catered picnic. (Kids 2 and under get in free.) You will also need to print out the separate parking voucher available after the purchase of the tickets.

Season pass holders can pay $24.95 to get the free parking and admission to the picnic. These prices offer a great deal on an event valued at $112.99.

It is important to remember that there will be no day-of ticket sales, and the sale of the special tickets to Out In The Park ends precisely at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11. So get your tickets early!

— Joshua Kelley