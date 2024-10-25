Actor finds the thrill in joining the musical cast of ‘Beetlejuice’

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

The musical Beetlejuice might be described as an emotional rollercoaster for actor Patrick Oliver Jones (he/him). He joined the cast earlier this summer, but he auditioned for the show two years ago. And upon getting the call to continue his audition, he found himself faced with a Sophie’s choice.

“I got several callbacks then, but at that time, I also had the choice to do another show that I was told would potentially go to Broadway,” he said. “I chose that show. It didn’t go to Broadway.”

But Fate hadn’t forgotten Jones. Previously, he had auditioned for a number of roles for Beetlejuice — none of them the roles he’s playing now. But when his current part came open, the company called Jones in.

“They were keeping me in mind for the roles of Charles and Adam, which I auditioned for,” he explained. “After about a week, they offered me Otho, but I’m also covering those other two roles.

Jones got what he wanted and then some — and he seems to be having a blast. He’s embraced the character even away from the stage by embodying him for his Instagram reels.

“I’ve gotten to go on as Charles, but Otho has been a surprise. He’s a trip of a character as this guru, and he’s so over the top,” Jones said. “He’s kind of sexual and kind of condescending and he has all this hair and jewelry — and it’s fun leaning into the character.”

Upon getting cast, Jones only rehearsed the show for a week with two other new cast members. Then he joined the tour for a month — not performing but studying and getting into the groove with the cast and learning more about the role from his predecessor Abe Goldfarb.

At the same time, Jones felt the freedom to make Otho his own.

“The directors and company were encouraging about letting the actors bring their own aspects to the characters,” he said.

Outside of touring, acting and singing, Jones keeps busy with two podcasts he produces, both centric to theater.

He launched Closing Night last year that focuses on Broadway history. With one season, he says that, while he enjoys putting this show together, it’s very involved.

“I enjoy it the most, and I’ve been able to talk with these stars and legends of the theater about it,” he said. “But there is a lot of research to do as well, which can take some time. So, while I’m still working on it, season two will take a bit of time to get to.”

Not to mention podcasting and touring can be tough to balance.

“Oh yes, that can be difficult too,” he added.

The first podcast he started is now eight seasons strong. In Why I’ll Never Make It, Jones gives focus to challenges and obstacles that theater creatives go through. Listeners get a behind the scenes glimpse into the harder side of that theater life by those trudging through it.

“I’ve had some big Broadway names on there, and, really, these are stories about their lives that become these universal themes for anyone to relate to just from an artistic perspective.”

Of course, Beetlejuice is first on his plate for now, and what he’s loving most about being part of this show are the audiences.

“There is such an energy there that’s like amped up to 11, and I love that they dictate the show that way,” he said. “The audiences have been one of the most essential elements to this tour.”

