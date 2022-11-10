While most of the attention has been on which LGBTQ candidates won their races for seats in the Texas House and which ones, nationwide, were elected or reelected to Congress, The LGBTQ Victory Fund backed 13 more openly-LGBTQ candidates here in Texas. And all 13 of those candidates, save one, were victorious.

Those winning candidates are:

Beau Miller, 190th Judicial District Court in Harris County

Denise Hernández, Travis County Court at Law No. 6

Jason Cox, Harris County Probate Court No. 3

Jerry Simoneaux, Harris County Probate Court No. 1

Jim Kovach, Harris County Civil Court at Law No. 2

Louie Minor, Bell County Commission Precinct 4

Porscha Brown, Harris County Criminal Court No. 3

Sara Martinez, Dallas County Justice of the Peace Precinct 5, Place 1

Shannon Baldwin, Harris County Criminal Court No. 4

Stacy Hackenberg, Justice of the Peace Precinct 4

Steve Duble, Harris County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 2

Tonya Parker, 116th Judicial District Court

In Williams County, Jose Orta came up short in his race for the Precinct 4 seat on the county commission.

— Tammye Nash