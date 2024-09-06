Gatorland’s Gators, Ghosts and Goblins

LGBTQ-friendly city claims the title of Halloween Vacation Capital

JENNY BLOCK | Postcards From Jenny

Affectionately known as the “Halloween Vacation Capital,” Orlando has a surprising number of Halloween happenings. And the city, as you likely know, is beyond LGBTQ-friendly. It’s more than inclusive. It’s downright inviting to everyone and anyone in our community.

From family-friendly frights to super scary sights, you’ll find Halloween-themed happenings all over Orlando from their theme parks to their bars. Here’s a sampling of what this city of scary has to offer during this ghoulish season.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Where: Walt Disney World Resort: Magic Kingdom Park

When: Select nights, Aug. 9-Oct. 31

What: Guests can enjoy Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular! at Cinderella Castle, Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular, Disney Junior Jam for young partygoers, Mickey’s Boo-to-You Halloween Parade, the Trick-or-Treat Trail and more. But buy your tickets soon. This amazing event sells out every year.

Universal Orlando Resort’s Halloween Horror Nights

Where: Universal Studios Florida

When: Select nights, Aug. 30-Nov. 3

They have 10 outrageous haunted houses, including ones inspired by A Quiet Place and Insidious! Guests will also find five sinister scare zones, amazing live entertainment and, of course, some of Universal Studios’ most breath-stealing attractions.

Howl-O-Scream

Where: SeaWorld Orlando

When: Select nights, Sept. 6-Nov. 2

What: Brace yourself. At Howl-O-Scream you’ll encounter fully immersive fear with new fright-inducing haunted houses and scare zones, nighttime coaster rides, themed and interactive bars and live shows that will electrify you.

SeaWorld Spooktacular

Where: Sea World

When: Weekends, Aug. 31-Nov. 3

The kids get dressed up and the Halloween characters will giddy up to meet them! The family-friendly daytime event is included with regular theme park admission. Guests can enjoy the exclusive Sesame Street Halloween Parade, Scarecrow Halloween Dance Party and other themed activities.

Howl-O-Sprint

Where: Sea World

When: Sept. 13 at midnight

What: A new nighttime terror 5K. Navigate a spine-chilling course with eerie landscapes, haunted roller coasters and relentless characters. And it all culminates in a post-race celebration with treats and live entertainment until 2 a.m.

Brick or Treat Presents Monster Party

Where: LEGOLAND Florida Resort

When: Weekends, Sept. 14-Oct. 27

This signature Halloween event comes with your theme park admission. It features a trick-or-treat trail, live entertainment, exclusive LEGO characters and a cinematic experience. And don’t miss the brand-new Monster Skytacular drone aerial show illuminating the sky over Lake Eloise exclusively on Brick-or-Treat nights.

Vampirates: When the Blood Moon Rises

Where: Pirates Dinner Adventure

When: Select nights, Sept 3-Oct 31

What: This Halloween-themed dinner show is suitable for all ages and features aerial artistry, swordplay, death-defying stunts and dynamic duels. Family-friendly.

Screamin’ Green Hauntoween

Where:Crayola Experience

When: Sept. 23-Oct. 31

What: Visitors can enjoy a themed scavenger hunt, spook-tastic crafts, character photo opps, weekend trick-or-treating, pumpkin decorating and slime making. Family-friendly.

Happy Frights

Where:Harry P. Leu Gardens

When: Select dates, Sept. 27-Oct. 31

What: This don’t miss trick-or-treat journey winds through 12 themed worlds with fun surprises, including a mysterious swamp, a Crazy Carnival, a Mad Hatter maze, hip-hop dancing aliens, giant deadly plants, live music at a Dia de Muertos celebration and more. Family-friendly.

A Petrified Forest

Where: Altamonte Springs

When: Select nights, Oct. 4-Nov. 2

What: The Forest offers three horrifying trails with uniquely-themed rooms and frightful scares around every turn, all set in a genuinely spooky two-acre forest. The annual Halloween event now features food concessions, local art vendors, laser tag, backstage tours and more.

Spooky Empire

Where: Hyatt Regency Orlando, FL

When: Oct. 11-13

What: One of the largest horror conventions, Spooky Empire returns for a weekend-long event. Halloween and rock-n-roll fans of all ages can meet TV stars, buy collectibles from more than 200 vendors, see new films and old favorites, in large Zombie Walks and get tattooed by top artists.

Gators, Ghosts and Goblins

Where: Gatorland

When: Weekends, Oct. 12-27

What: This annual daytime Halloween event features a haunted zone and exhibit, interactive characters, animal meet-and-greets, candy giveaways, a children’s Halloween costume parade and more.

Lake Nona Graveyard Smash

Where:: Lake Nona Town Center

When: Oct. 26

What:Guests will get to party with ghosts and ghouls, participate in trick-or-treat stations, experience live music and take a journey through inflatable courses. Free and open to the public.

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical

Where: Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

When: Oct. 31-Nov. 3

What: You won’t want to miss this hilarious “upside down” take on the hit Netflix series in all its campy 1980s glory, featuring the whole Hawkins gang out for a night of adventure, thrills, pubescent angst, cheap effects, dancing monsters and more.

Nosferatu

Where: Renaissance Theatre Company

When: Select dates, Sept. 13-Nov. 10

What: This 90-minute horror experience led by a cast of 32 vampires will take you into hidden corners of the building. With separate admission, guests can attend an exclusive Vampire Nightclub featuring dancers, music, specialty cocktails and drag performances later in the evening. Adults only.

Haunting Nights

Where: Harry P. Leu Gardens

When: Sept. 27-Oct. 31

What:This event serves as the teenager/adult-focused counterpart to Happy Frights, complete with jump scares and themed characters. Looking for a more chill vibe, guests can also enjoy hip-hop dancing aliens and festive foods. Adults only.

Cocktails & Screams

Where: Year-round

When: Downtown Orlando

What: This Halloween-themed bar features live music and an extensive list of creative cocktails. Guests can enjoy spooky experiences like the Beetlejuice Brunch, Quiet Place: Silent Disco Party, Just A Bunch of Hocus Pocus Drag Show, Dan Sperry Shock Illusionist Show and more. Click here for a full list of events. Adults only.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show 49th Anniversary Spectacular Tour with Barry Bostwick

Where: Oct. 4

When: Steinmetz Hall

What: This original and unedited screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show offers the classic live shadow cast, audience participation, a costume contest and more. Adults only.

Scream n’ Stream Drive-Thru Halloween Experience

Where: Weekends Oct. 6-29

When: The Florida Mall

What: You don’t even have to get out of your car to enjoy this haunted Halloween drive-thru event. Drive, if you dare, through seven horrifying zones complete with monsters, music, lighting and special effects. Adults only.

The Orlando Zombie/Halloween Crawls

Where:: October 25, 26 and 31

When: In downtown Orlando

What: Drink specials to die for and a Halloween contest at more than 10 bars and nightclubs. All-day and all-night access tickets available. Adults only. █

For more information on Orlando’s Halloween events, go to VisitOrlando.com.