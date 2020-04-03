Operation Kindness, the leading no-kill animal shelter in North Texas, is opening their Pet Food Pantry by appointment for families with pets in need of pet food during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

While maintaining guidelines and recommendations from the CDC and local health officials, Operation Kindness is introducing a contactless pickup system that allows for guests in need of pet food to pick up supplies from the Pet Food Pantry after scheduling an appointment with the shelter. Pet food will be available from noon-3 p.m. on Thursdays.

Guests must call Operation Kindness at 972-418-7297 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily to secure a 10-minute time slot. During the pickup window, a staff member will meet guests at the Pet Food Pantry’s front door with their items.

For individuals who would like to support Operation Kindness’s efforts, the shelter has also created a system that allows for contactless donations to continue providing the best medical care, environment and quality of life for homeless animals. The contactless process collects community donations daily from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Donations can be left at the nonprofit’s front door located at 3201 Earhart Drive in Carrollton.

Community members can ring the front door and leave. A staff member will walk out to collect the donations so there is there is no person-to-person contact. Immediate supplies needed at Operation Kindness include canned chicken for dogs in the animal hospital; potty pads for foster families with puppies and dogs that are working on potty training; gallon-sized Ziploc bags that will be used to send home food and supplies to fosters; small cardboard cat scratchers for cats and kittens going to foster homes, and cat toys for cats and kittens in foster homes.

Operation Kindness has updated its Amazon wish list if community members would like to ship items directly to the nonprofit.