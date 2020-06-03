Dallas City Council Mayor Pro Team Adam Medrano, Councilman Omar Narvaez and Councilman Adam Bazaldua are holding a community listening session tonight (Wednesday, June 3) at 7 p.m., at the MLK Community Center, 2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Narvaez said on Facebook, “We are committed to listening and want to hear from you. This is a time when leaders need to talk less and listen more, and that’s exactly what we intend to do tonight. … Have your voice heard. Whether it’s expressing your emotion or offering suggestions of solutions, your voice matters now more than ever.”

The event will be held outside, and those attending are encouraged to bring water to drink.

Arturo Martinez, Terrance “T Hop” Hopkins and George Aranda host the “Blue for Black Lives Matter” march, with police officers from Dallas and the surrounding area marching in support of Black Lives Matter from the headquarters to Dallas City Hall, on Friday, Jan. 5, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the DPD Headquarters, 1400 S. Lamar St. According to a Facebook post, “We invite all individuals and groups that are able to Back the Blue and acknowledge that Black Lives Matter. We wish to showcase the duality of man. You too can support your area police officers and support justice reform.”

Dallas Woody’s Sports Bar is resuming regular weekday hours today, Wednesday, June 3, and will be open from 2 p.m.-2 a.m. Bar management says emergency plans for evacuation are in place.

The management of JR.’s Bar and Grill said Monday, June 1 that in light of the mandatory curfew issued for certain areas of the city of Dallas that the bar will be open daily from noon-6 p.m. until further notice. City Manager T.C. Broadnax on Tuesday, June 2, expanded the curfew zone. The curfew is expected to remain in place at least through the coming weekend.