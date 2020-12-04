Faster acceleration, better handling and better tech than any previous Corvette

Casey Williams | Auto Reviewer

autocasey@aol.com

I was getting out of the car at my hair stylist’s place when she walked out and screamed, “You have got to be kidding me!” She thought I was driving a Ferrari.

I said, “What? It’s the new Corvette!”

She took a long walk around, looked at me and said, “Yeah, I can see that.”

And, that’s the beauty of the 2020 Corvette Convertible.

Its exotic looks derive from the engine’s change of latitude from the nose to behind the seats — a move to enhance handling and acceleration, but which also freed designers to change the car’s proportions. The pointy nose, flared fenders and angled LED headlamps give the car a Corvette face while black accents imbue a sinister aura.

From the side, the optional black roof over Torch Red paint hints at the Ferrari LaFerrari, but the rear haunches, quad tail lamps and flying buttress rear roof bring us back to Chevrolet. Fenders are filled with 19/20-inch wheels front/rear.

Convertibles trade the coupe’s fastback with engine window for a flat deck. That’s to enable a feature no Corvette has ever flaunted: a folding hardtop. Press a button on the door to watch windows retract, the deck lid open and the roof bend itself into a space above the engine. It’s quite a maneuver that gives the car a suave look with the sail panels still in place.

I’d prefer the removable targa panel of the coupe, but the hardtop gives Corvette enthusiasts a new option with considerable convenience.

Top up or down, the cabin welcomes a couple to a high-tech command center with a reconfigurable flatscreen instrument cluster, squircle steering wheel and intuitive infotainment touchscreen. Climate controls are housed atop a thin panel running from dash to console. Tech includes a 10-speaker Bose audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G Wi-Fi hotspot.

Seeing out was bound to be more difficult with an engine in the way, but a rearview camera mirror, rear parking sensors, crosspath detection and blind zone alert alleve any concerns.

Mid-engine cars tend to have cramped interiors and minimal luggage space, but the Corvette has wide footwells and nearly as much cargo volume — split front/rear — as the previous generation. A golf bag fits in the trunk while roller bags occupy the frunk. I wish our car had a higher trim package with heads-up display and heated seats, but the entry-level Bose audio system still sounded fantastic.

Performance is spectacular. The 6.2-liter V8 delivers 495 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque — all sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. There’s no manual option, so flip the paddles if you wish to control shifts.

Fully kicked, the car runs 0-60 mph in under 3 seconds and reaches near 200 mph on a track. Fuel economy rates an efficient 15/27-MPG city/highway.

The new Corvette Convertible is a car enthusiasts will recognize, but also one that younger, more fashionable drivers with eyes towards Europe will desire. It accelerates faster, handles better and adds technology no Corvette ever enjoyed before.

It’s also surprisingly affordable. A base coupe starts at $58,900, but rises to $70,380 for our open-top fantasy. Competitors include the Porsche Boxster, Mercedes-AMG GT, Jaguar F-Type and Ferrari 488.

