In the summer of 2016, in the wake of the June 12 mass shooting at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub that left 49 dead and at least 53 others wounded, 18 LGBTQ organizations — nearly every LGBTQ organization in the city — came together to create an informal alliance focused on working collaboratively and transparently to “serve those affected — including victim’s families, survivors, Pulse employees and the larger community also struggling with trauma, grief and fear.”

That informal alliance evolved over time to become One Orlando Alliance, and now, One Orlando Alliance is looking for an executive director.

The position has been posted, and applications will be accepted through Aug. 28. An announcement on the alliance’s Facebook page says, “The board of directors has assembled a comprehensive and focused Executive Director search committee comprised of board and coalition members. We are ready to discover our next leader to move our mission forward, is it you?”

Check out the organization’s website here, and then go here to see the executive director job posting, read about the job requirements and submit your application.

— Tammye Nash