Alex Lahey (Photo by Ponneh Ghana)

Australian singer Alex Lahey talks about the cost of touring, the process of collaboration and the joy of the queer community

MELISSA WHITLER | Dallas Voice Intern

editor@dallasvoice.com

Australian performer Alex Lahey is coming to Dallas on June 17 as a part of her Good Time North American Tour. Her third album, The Answer is Always Yes, came out last month, and it explores what it means to live on the fringes of society. The songs track through her life, from her queer teenage years to living in her childhood home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is also her most collaborative work, with guest writers and producers such as Jacknife Lee and Jenny Owen Youngs. Before her recent show in Boston, Lahey took some time to talk with Dallas Voice about her music, touring, and her favorite ways to celebrate Pride.

………………

Alex Lahey on stage

Alex Lahey performers Saturday,

June 17, at Club Dada, 2720 Elm St. in Dallas, as part of her Good Time North America Tour. Tickets are $20 at PreKindle.com. Doors open at 7 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m.

………………

Dallas Voice: How did you come up with the album title and what does it mean to you? Alex Lahey: For me The Answer Is Always Yes is a reflection on the innate part of being human that tries to find the positive in life. The way in which we do that can range from finding the humor in uncomfortable situations to simply leaning into the discomfort. If you don’t say “yes,” it all stops.

How did your writing process change while collaborating with new artists? What was most surprising? I was more open to anything, which was such a liberating experience. Sometimes when I write alone, I find that I can edit and censor my creativity before I’ve even gotten anything on the page. When writing with other people for this record, I felt like I gave myself more license to explore and push boundaries.

What is your favorite way to celebrate Pride month? Hitting up as many Pride events as I can with my friends and community, wherever I am in the world. Getting sweaty on the dance floor, watching as much queer cinema and seeing as many queer bands and artists as I can.

What has it been like to finally be able to tour again after the COVID-19 pandemic? SO GOOD. The feeling of playing shows is even better than what I remember. That being said, there are some kinks that still need to be ironed out; the cost of touring and, subsequently, the price of tickets are becoming restrictive, thus hindering crowd numbers and the ability for artists to reach their audiences across the board. I don’t know what the solution is, but it’s more important than ever to be supporting live music wherever you are in the world.

How has queerness impacted your music and career? Being queer has granted me the gift of viewing life through a queer lens. I feel so lucky that I get to see the world with such color, humor, community and possibility. This lens is certainly a big part of how I write my songs; I mean, they’re songs about the life of a queer person … . I feel so fortunate to have so many queer people making up my audience. Our community is so supportive and vibrant, and I couldn’t be more proud to be a queer artist.