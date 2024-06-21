Francine Gonzalez

Two queer Dallas actors find home on different stages

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

rich@dallasvoice.com

Francine Gonzalez gender bends in Twelfth Night

Francine Gonzalez has been preparing to serve some drag king realness. As Shakespeare Dallas opens its second repertory show Twelfth Night, the lesbian actor will take on the lead as Viola where she will do double duty onstage: as man and woman. No stranger to Shakespeare, Gonzalez is ready to tap into her manhood.

“It’s interesting because you have to navigate through this world as a man especially when she’s in love with a man,” Gonzalez said.

In Twelfth Night, Viola and her twin brother Sebastian are shipwrecked and figure the other has been killed. To survive, Viola dresses as a man, Cesario, and ends up as servant for Orsino, whom she falls for. Meanwhile, Orsino is in love with Olivia who has become enchanted with Viola.

And throuples weren’t a thing at the time.

While she didn’t overly explore the queer undertones of her role, it wasn’t lost on Gonzalez either. There are the notions of presenting as masculine and boundaries between the genders. But she said it was also kind of easy.

“I don’t necessarily associate clothes with gender. It’s been easier to settle into the masculine side of her, and I identify more as femme. But there’s this strength within her that helps embody her and even Cesario,” she said.

Gonzalez has worked among several theaters in the Dallas area, but Shakespeare Dallas has become a special place for her. Her resume is loaded with roles in the Bard’s plays. For the 27 year-old, Shakespeare is just so vers.

“The characters are so rich with layers and malleable. Every time I do a Shakespeare play, I find something new, and he wrote in a way that we can always adjust it to fit into any time period,” she said.

“Shakespeare Dallas really has become a home for me.”

Twelfth Night runs through July 21. For tickets, visit ShakespeareDallas.org.

Hairspray tour finishes as a homecoming forJames Vinson

When James Douglas Vinson discovered his first national tour would be concluding in Dallas, he said he was over the moon. Raised in Red Oak, Vinson has been back home since Hairspray opened Tuesday by Broadway Dallas at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Being back in Dallas is one thing, but being onstage at that venue is a full-circle moment for Vinson.

“I grew up watching shows there with my grandmother,” he said. “I remember seeing the actors perform and thinking that I need to be doing that. So performing there will be surreal. I’m so excited.”

Vinson plays Fender in Hairspray and understudies both Link Larkin and Corny Collins characters. He started the show last August as a result of his New York City audition where he’s now based. Making his tour debut was a dream, but also, he had to put the sweat into it.

“It’s been a lot of tough, hard work, but it pays off. I tour with people who are now new friends. I’ve seen cities I had never been to.”

A graduate from Red Oak High School, Vinson pursued his studies at Rider University in New Jersey with New York quite literally in his sights. A train ride away, he landed a couple of contracts while also getting his degree.

He gained his confidence in theater which also helped the actor come out.

“Definitely growing up around the arts helped me become who I am. That helped me be more comfortable, but college propelled me to fully embrace it,” he said. My coming out story is a bit tumultuous, but for sure, the arts have helped me define who I am as a gay man,” he said.

Being in Hairspray probably helps a whole lot.

“I mean it’s so queer-friendly and so camp. I definitely would love to do more shows like that,” the 25 year-old said. I will say, coming out did open my eyes to a ton of roles and plays that I know I can do with a certain authenticity.”

Hairspray runs through June 30. For tickets, visit BroadwayDallas.org.