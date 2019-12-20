Gracing the Dallas Voice’s 2019 Holiday Issue cover as our ever-so-sassy Ms. Claus is local drag entertainer Layla La Rue. A native of San Antonio, Layla lives in Dallas and just celebrated her 16th anniversary as a fulltime cast member of the world-renowned Rose Room inside Station 4.

Layla is a two-time national titleholder: Miss Gay USofA 2004 and Miss Gay USofA Classic 2012. And she has traveled across the country for more than 20 years, entertaining audiences and proudly representing the state of Texas.

Layla is the owner and director of Miss Gay Texas FFI as well as former winner of that title. She has also won Miss Gay Texas USofA, Miss Gay Texas America, Miss Texas Entertainer of the Year, Miss Gay Texas USofA Classic, Miss Gay Texas At Large and Miss Texas Continental Plus.

Layla performs regularly in the drag shows at Pegasus nightclub in San Antonio, and she performs every weekend in the Rose Room. Being a professional female impersonator is her fulltime occupation, and she said, drag pageantry is her full time motivation.

And she said she is “wishing you all the very best this holiday season.”

(Photos by Tammye Nash)