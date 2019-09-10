An Oklahoma City gay man was found dead in garage apartment last Friday night, Sept. 6, and family members say they believe he was murdered by someone he met on a dating app.

KOCO News Channel 5, the ABC affiliate in Oklahoma City, reports that officers found John White, 28, dead in a garage apartment in southwest Oklahoma City after responding to a call for a welfare check.

KOCO News said that because there were signs of a fire, arson investigators are working with homicide detectives on the case. They reported that someone had stolen White’s car — a gold 1999 Toyota Avalon with tribal tag CHO-8775 — his phone and his dog, a mini schnauzer/yorkie mix named Gizzy.

White’s sister said he was a “big advocate” on LGBT issues and was known to let people in need stay at his home with him. But the family also said they don’t think his murder was a hate crime.

White’s grandmother, Joann Kapella, told KFOR-TV that he had used the dating app Grindr three days before his body was found, and that she had told him then she was concerned for his safety.

Oklahoma City police have asked that anyone with information call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.